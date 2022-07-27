Betty Lou Dunwiddie, 83 of rural Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, July 24, 2022, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Betty was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Bluffton to Ernest and Ethel (Barlett) Lesh and graduated from Rockcreek High School with the class of 1956. She worked at Caylor-Nickel, Franklin Electric, Madison Silo and retired from Saf-T-Lite/General Manufacturing, Inc. in March of 2007, where she worked for 18 years. Betty was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years.

She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening and family and friends. She especially loved her Sudoku, puzzles and playing cards.

On Aug. 23, 1959, in Bluffton, Betty and Gerald D. Dunwiddie were married. They shared 36 years together before he preceded her in death in December 1995.

Survivors include her children, Cynthia Lou Dunwiddie of Bluffton, Chris Alan (Linda) Dunwiddie of Bluffton and Cathleen Sue Lepley of Fort Wayne. She was a loving grandmother to Michelle Langford, Lucas Dunwiddie and Hayden Lepley.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Gerald; her grandson, Logan Langford; and two sisters, Martha Jane Lauer and Maxine Goebel.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and Saturday for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in rural Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Dunwiddie family at www.thomarich.com.