William Robert “Bill” Wrightsman, 62, a well-known farmer in Jackson Township of Jay County, passed away late Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022, in the IU Health Blackford Hospital. He died after becoming ill in his tractor as he was planting beans.

Bill was born April 12, 1960, in Portland, to Charles Robert Wrightsman and A. Marie Thornton Wrightsman. He lived most of his life in rural Blackford County, graduating from Blackford High School with the class of 1978.

He spent his earlier years as a glass glazier for area glass companies. However, his love of farming, to which he spent his entire life, was what he did to the very end.

His family left behind includes his life partner, Christine Kelly; his sisters, Diana (Dan) Smith of Bluffton and Nancy Chism of Washington state; his former daughter-in-law, Erica (Charlie) Boggs; his uncle and aunt, Harvey and Mary Kay Thornton of Portland; an aunt, Barbara Thornton of Marion; a niece, Melissa (Jeff) Wass; and six nephews, Travis (Trisha Elston) Smith, Dustin Smith, Landon (Katherine) Smith, Lucas Chism, Kevin Brett Smith, and Rob Smith. Several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and a great-great-nephew also survive.

In addition to his parents, Bill is also preceded in death by his son, Justin M. Wrightsman, on Feb. 22, 2014; his sister, Sandra Smith; his grandparents, Esther and Jim Wrightsman and Hattie and Harvey Thornton Sr.; an uncle, Jerry Wrightsman; an uncle and aunt, Fred and Catherine Wrightsman; and an aunt and uncle, Wilma and Jesse Mills Sr.

Memorial visitation for friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City.

In lieu of floral arrangements, please contribute in Bill’s memory to the Blackford County 4-H in care of the Purdue Extension Office, 111 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348.

Online condolences may be sent to Bill’s family at www.watersfuneralhomes.com