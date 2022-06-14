Vera M. (Dunwiddie) Morehouse, 99, of Milford, passed away in her sleep at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare in Goshen.

Vera was born Oct. 18, 1922, in Bluffton, to Henry H. and Grace (Dyson) Dunwiddie. Her greatest memory was that her grandparents, Levi and Lydia Dyson, built the round barn on their farm. In 1940, she graduated from Bluffton High School and went on to graduate with a bachelor of science in music and art from Marion College in 1950, which later became Indiana Wesleyan University. Vera married Glen Morehouse on April 9, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years together, before his passing on Sept. 12, 2015.

As a child, Vera acquired many skills that would serve her well as a homemaker. Although she was educated, rather than pursue a career and out of devotion to her husband, she gave up teaching to become a farmer’s wife: milking cows, cooking, canning, sewing, and raising children. Growing up, all of Vera’s clothes were homemade, and she became a talented seamstress, even crafting her own wedding dress. Together, Vera and her sister, Elizabeth, made a beautiful quilt out of their own clothing material. She was also a member of Helping Hands, a local sewing group.

Vera learned to play piano by ear at a young age, not reading music until much later in college. She also played the organ and glockenspiel by ear. She used her musical talent to serve the Lord in her church. Vera was an excellent cook; she liked to bake pies and was known for her zucchini casserole. Even with her domestic duties, teaching was still important to Vera. She served as a vacation bible school teacher, also overseeing refreshments, and as a member of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, educating children about the harm of alcohol, smoking, and drugs. She helped with poster contests in the local grade schools and put up a booth every year at the Kosciusko County Fair.

Vera is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Meyer of Berne; her daughter, Georgina (Steve) Morehouse-Stout of Milford; grandchildren, Dee (Tiffany) Newcum of Oak Park, Ill., Rachel (Gil) Amram of Indianapolis, Joshua Newcum of Milford, Rebekah (Scott) Newcum of Warsaw, and Christopher Newcum of Claypool; great-grandchildren, Eliana, Ezra, and Ari; step-grandchildren, Jamison (Louise) Fairfield and Angela (Jeff) Davis; step-great-grandchildren, Alina, Kalyn, Jamison, and Jonah; and step-great-great-grandchildren, Kaysen and Kayden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Lloyd Dunwiddie, George Dunwiddie, Gerald Dunwiddie, and Lela Dunwiddie; and her daughter, Diana Morehouse Newcum.

