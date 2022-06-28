Rodney Alan Reaser, 59, of Fort Wayne, a former resident of Petroleum, passed away Monday morning, June 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Rod was born on May 19, 1963, in Bluffton, to Jerry L. and Peggy M. Swagart Reaser. He attended Southern Wells High School.

Rod started helping his father Jerry in the tool and die shop at the age of 9 and continued in the tool and die business throughout this life. He worked for Alliance Tool & Precision Machines and was currently at Glaze Tool & Engineering in New Haven. Rod loved working with his hands, mowing his yard, and going on family vacations in Brown County. He was an avid Colts fan.

On July 4, 2003, Rod and Brenda M. Moore were married in Fort Wayne. His wife survives in Fort Wayne.

Also surviving are two daughters, Maranda Reaser of Bluffton and Beth (Brandon) Singleton of Uniondale, and two stepchildren, Nicholas Moore of Fort Wayne and Tabitha (Fraser) Jewell of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as Grandpa Rod. Two brothers, Gregory (Kim) Reaser and Brian Reaser, both of Fort Wayne, also survive.

His parents preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Strohkirch officiating.

Burial will take follow at the Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Parkview Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.