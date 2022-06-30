Lynn Edward Dubach, 70, of Berne, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Swiss Village.

He was born Sept. 7, 1951, in Decatur, to Glen E. Dubach and Grace Mosser Dubach. His parents preceded him in death.

Lynn attended Cross Community Church and Grace Bible Church in Berne.

He was a 1971 graduate of South Adams High School. Lynn retired from Kroger’s in Bluffton after 25 years of service. He had been previously employed at EPC in Geneva for 19 years.

First and foremost, Lynn loved spending time with his family and had a tender spot for his nieces and nephews. Lynn enjoyed spending time with people at the Adams County 4-H Fair, the Bluffton Street Fair, and Swiss Days.

He is survived by two brothers, Wallace (Joyce) Dubach of Columbia City and Robert (Susan) Dubach of Geneva; a sister, Becky (Jeff) Gaskill of Berne; eight nieces and nephews, Matthew (Brandi) Dubach, Christopher (Jennifer) Dubach, Bryan (Norine) Gaskill, Mandy (Clarence) Franklin, Jesse (Jamie) Gaskill, Joshua (Lori) Gaskill, Holly Gaskill, and Amelia Gaskill; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Lynn was preceded in death by an infant brother, Brian Dubach.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, with Pastor Jeff Gaskill officiating. Burial will follow at the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.

A visitation for Swiss Village residents will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the Swiss Village Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to Swiss Village Samaritan Fund or to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.