Luther A. “Red” Hudgins, 91, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning, June 17, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born on May 28, 1931, in Lyles, Tenn., to Ollie Jones and Anna Lou (Russell) Hudgins. Red honorably served our country in the United State Marine Corps. from 1951 to 1959 and was discharged as a Lance Corporal.

On Feb. 24, 1952, in Payne, Ohio, Red and Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Lothamer) were married. They have shared 70 years of marriage together.

Red worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline for 37 years and retired in 1988. He was a faithful member of the East Allen County (EAC) Church of Christ, National Rifle Association, Indiana State Police Alliance, F.O.P..

Survivors include his wife, Betty of Bluffton; children, Deb (Vince) Widman of Columbia City, Denise (Harry) Kreps of Muncie, Dana (Laura) Hudgins of Bluffton; along with 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one due in November; and one great-great-grandchild.

Red was one of 16 children, and is survived by siblings Floy Cochran of Centerville, Tenn., Ray (Daisey) Hudgins, Dorothy Dickens, Georgia (Edwin) Garner, Hilda (Grady) Atkinson, Barbara (Edgar) Beard, all of Centerville, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by a son, Dean Allen Hudgins in 2016; and siblings, Paul Hudgins, Johnny Hudgins, Bertha Mae Hudgins, M. Stanley Hudgins, Andrew Hudgins, Wayne Hudgins, Geneva Bozza, Dale Moss and Russell Hudgins,

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, , at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the funeral home with Pastor Lonnie Brasewell officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps. Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard of Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Village of Heritage in Monroeville or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send online condolences to the family at the www.thomarich.com website.