Linda M. Honegger, 76, formerly of Bluffton, passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, June 18, 2022, at The Inn at Belden Village in Canton, Ohio and is now home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born on July 9, 1945, in Glendale, Calif. to David and Irene (Kuntz) Stoller, Linda grew up in Latty, Ohio, and was the oldest of six children. She was blessed with two children and four grandchildren.

Linda was very creative and shared her talents with all. She made many beautiful wedding cakes for family and friends. She always loved to entertain, and everyone benefited from her wonderful cooking. She also loved spending time outdoors, hiking, kayaking, snowshoeing and just enjoying God’s creation. She had the love of flight since she was a child and was able to realize that dream by becoming a flight instructor. She eventually had her own charter company, flying multiple planes all around the country and beyond. She attended Life Community Church in Bluffton before retiring to Wisconsin, where she made a new home for herself and loved the “North Woods” and her cabin on the lake.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Dale) Smith of Canton, Ohio; her son, Scott (Susie) Honegger of Pensacola, Fla.; four grandchildren, Morgan Smith, Peyton Smith, Caleb Honegger and Anna Honegger; a brother Clark (Mary) Stoller of Sevierville, Tenn.; three sisters, Portia Witherow of Convoy, Ohio, Bonnie (Tom) Evans of Venedocia, Ohio, and Betty (Gaylord) Dotterer of Mansfield, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Susie Stoller of Columbus, Ohio; and her former husband, Ken (Sharlene) Honegger of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Stoller.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 25 from 1-3 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service officiated by Steve Surbaugh at the funeral home at 3 p.m. To view the memorial service via a Facebook live stream, there will be a link at the top of Linda’s obituary at www.goodwincaleharnish.com, posted immediately before 3 p.m. on Saturday. Private family burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

