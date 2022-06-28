Karen S. Joseph, 77, of Decatur, passed away early Sunday morning, June 26, 2022, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Decatur, to Raymond F. and Dorothy Elston Shoaf.

She was employed by Z.K. Tazian Associates Inc. in Fort Wayne.

Karen volunteered to make pies for the Adams County 4-H and collected clothing and food for food banks. She loved to bake and competed in several baking contests, having won first place in most of the competitions. She loved going to garage sales and getting items for those in need.

She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Joseph of Fort Wayne and Laura Joseph of Decatur; a granddaughter, Abby Bischoff of Fort Wayne; three brothers, Allen (Jean) Shoaf of Decatur, Phil (Caroline) Shoaf of Willshire, Ohio, and Paul (Michelle) Shoaf of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Pam (Chuck) Bollenbacher of Rockford, Ohio, and Darlene (Jerry) Alexander of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Walter Joseph; two brothers, Terry and William “Bill” Shoaf; and four sisters, Carol Murray, Barbara Tumbleson, D. LaRae Dixon, and Janet Leininger.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.

Preferred memorials are to Wellspring Interfaith Social Services in Fort Wayne.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Online condolences: www.zwickjahn.com