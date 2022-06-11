Julia A. Gerber, 82, of Bluffton, went home to the Lord peacefully on Friday morning, June 10, 2022, at her residence.

Julia was born in Bluffton on Oct. 12, 1939, to William J. and Elizabeth Moser Pfister. She married Victor E. Gerber in Wells County on Mar. 22, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2021.

Julia retired from National Oil and Gas after 44 years of service as a secretary. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and enjoyed traveling to Florida with her husband Vic. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Julia is survived by a daughter, Kim M. (Kent) Gerber of Ossian; a son, Kevin W. Gerber of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Kasha (Josh) Imel, Kyle (Deone) Gerber, Kyra Gerber, and Kelby Gerber; four great-grandchildren, Aliah, Kyla, Decklin, and Krew Gerber; and a sister, Mary Jo Gerber of Bluffton.

In addition to her beloved husband of 62 years, Julia was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Theodore “Ted” Pfister.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, followed immediately by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Dan Pfister and Ryan Bertsch will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial donations may be made to the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

