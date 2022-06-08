Judith Ann Brinneman, 78, of Bluffton and Sun City, Calif., died on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Murrieta, Calif.

She was born in Paragould, Ark. on Oct. 19, 1943, to Buel and Jeanne Dover. On Nov. 30, 1962, she married Dale Leon Brinneman in California; he preceded her in death in 2017.

Judy graduated from DeAnza High School in El Sobrante, Calif., in 1961. She worked as a cook for Southern Wells Community Schools and Lake Elsinore Unified School District in California. She also worked at Country Squire Florist, and volunteered at Christian Care Retirement Community. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines, and participated in several barbershop quartets. Judy was an accomplished crafter and jewelry maker, and will be remembered for the care packages she sent to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for every holiday and special occasion.

She is survived by her son, David (Deanna) Brinneman of Bluffton; a sister, Sue (David) Jacob of Sun City, Calif.; brother-in-law, Ed Sweet of Poway, Calif.; sisters-in-law Becky Smith of Poneto, Doris Chartier of Bluffton, Carol Brinneman of Waxhaw, N.C., and Lorene Brinneman of Temecula, Calif.; five grandchildren, Sydney Martin of Ossian, Elise (Todd) Lewis of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Taylor (Jessieka) Brinneman of Plainfield, Kristan (fiancé Brandon Trout) Brinneman and Lauren Brinneman of Bluffton; and five great-grandsons.

In addition to her husband, Judy was preceded in death by her son, Douglas, and her daughter Deborah Carson.

A memorial service will take place on July 23 in San Clemente, Calif.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association.