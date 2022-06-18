Joyce Lynette Halterman, 95, a longtime resident of Southern Wells and currently a resident of Bluffton, passed away late Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born on May 1, 1927, in Bement, Ill., to Russel Cloyd and Evalena (Hamman) Wildman. She was a 1945 graduate of Bement High School, then continued her education with the Cadet Nurse Corps at St. Anne’s Hospital in Peoria, Ill. Joyce lived in Bement until she moved to Poneto in 1956, where she resided until moving to Bluffton in 2018.

On April 19, 1947, Joyce and George O. Halterman were married in Bement, Ill. He preceded her in death Oct. 27, 2004.

Joyce is survived by her dear friends, Earlynn (Curtis) Worster and Sherri (Ron) Zook. Other survivors include her daughter-in-law, Cathy Halterman; three grandchildren, Matthew (Jaime) of Bluffton, Angela (Nick) Leach of Decatur and Yvonne (Jordan) Rader of Bloomington; and a great-grandson, Cohen Leach of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Terry Lee and Robert “Bob” Lyle Halterman; along with her siblings, Russell Cloyd Wildman, Verdette Olin Wildman, Warren Wilford Wildman, Donavon Daynard Wildman, Rodeny Wildman, Keight Allen Wildman, Morna Wildman and Betty Voss.

Per Joyce’s request, private services took place at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

