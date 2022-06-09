Jenson Allen Reynolds, 5, of Montpelier, died at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a tragic accident that took place at his great-grandfather’s house.

Jenson was born May 8, 2017, to Jerod Allen Reynolds and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Strait. He was set to start kindergarten at Southern Wells Schools in the fall.

Survivors include his parents, of Montpelier; his 1-year-old sister, Emma Jayde Reynolds of Montpeler; his maternal grandparents, Jeff and Aubrey Strait of Hartford City and Melinda Townsend and Bob Doran of Logansport; his paternal grandparents, Tommy and Lisa Simmons of Montpelier; and several uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeffrey “Allen” Reynolds; his great-grandparents Ava “Gail” Hare, Katie Strait, and Jake and Patty Michael; and a great-great-grandmother, Ruby “Honey” Townsend.

A joint celebration of life service will be held at the Montpelier School gymnasium at 1 p.m. Friday, June 10. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Friends and family who will be attending the service please enter school at the angle drive, Door 2. The north (Civic Center) and west parking lots may be used by those not going to the cemetery. Those wanting to join the procession going to the cemetery are asked to line up on Adams Street.