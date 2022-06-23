James W. Mooneyhan, 83 of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday night, June 21, 2022 at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

James was born on November 19, 1938 in St. Charles, Va. to Archie & Dulcie (Rose) Mooneyhan. He served his country in the U.S. Airforce from 1963-1967. James served as mayor of St. Charles, Va. for four consecutive terms. He also owned the St. Charles Hardware Store before he moved to Wells County in 1987. He worked for Briner Builders on the concrete crew for 17 years. James attended the Bluffton Church of God, where he loved to play guitar and assisted in running the Food Bank.

On December 19, 1987, James and Barbara Harmon were married. They shared 34 years together.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Bluffton, children; Starleen (Charlie) Elkins and Penny Bailey both of Virginia, Pamela (Ronnie) Gibson of Huntington, Connie (Mitch) Anderson of Bluffton, Tracey (Carla) Hughes of New Haven, Lori (Herb) Lewis of Bluffton, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers Virgil Mooneyhan of Greely, Colo. and Daniel Mooneyhan of El Paso, Texas.

James is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Kathy Gephart; a son Randy Hughes; a great-granddaughter Meria Lewis; and his siblings Marion Mooneyhan, Geneva Hamilton and Ruby Jane Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors by the United State Air Force and American Legion Post #111 Honor Guard of Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Bluffton Church of God.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.