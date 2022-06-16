H. Jean (Kean) Speheger, 86, of Angola and formerly of Bluffton, passed away surrounded by loved ones Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

Jean was born in Bluffton Dec. 12, 1935, to Earl and Mary (Aker) Kean. She married Ned T. Speheger in Bluffton. Both parents preceded her in death.

After graduating from Bluffton High School in 1953, Jean went on to marry the love of her life, Ned T. Speheger in Bluffton on July 24, 1954. Together, they spent 54 years in marital bliss and raised their three beautiful children, Stan, Keith, and Ann. Though she loved the title of “Mom,” she enjoyed the titles of “Grandma” and “Great-grandma” even more.

Jean loved to stay active and was always working on a project. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, refurbishing furniture, cooking and baking, shopping (and then later returning things she bought), spending time with her family, friends and neighbors, and her weekly standing Sunday morning coffee and donuts date with her daughter, Ann.

Always graceful and elegant, Jean had a calming and comforting spirit. She would always go out of her way to welcome everyone with open arms, a kind word, a warm smile, and would make sure you never left her house hungry.

Survivors include a son, Keith (Cheryl) Speheger of Granger; a daughter, Ann (Jerry) McDermid of Angola; a daughter-in-law, Jodie Speheger of Kendallville; a sister, Evelyn Marckres of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Scott (Carrie) Speheger, Megan (Kory) Young, Allison McDermid, Rachel (Timmy) Cunningham, Matthew Speheger; and six great-grandchildren, Bradley and Blake Young, Paige and Mackenzie Speheger, and Beckham and Ava Cunningham.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Ned, on Sept. 2, 2008; along with a son, Stan Speheger; a granddaughter, Madeleine Speheger; and a sister, Waneta Koons.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, from noon until 2 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.

