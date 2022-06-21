Emily R. Ramirez, 46, of Fort Wayne, died June 14, 2022.

She was born Jan. 20, 1976, in Fort Wayne, to Douglas E. Baker and Helene A. Boesch Baker. Her parents survive.

She is also survived by her children, Isabella Ramirez, Makenzie Ramirez, and Ethan Ramirez, and a brother, Patrick (Jeanna) Baker.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edna and Roger Pegg and William Boesch.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Calling will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service.