Daniel R. Costello, 62, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born Nov. 5, 1959, in Decatur, to Daniel and Billie Ann Gordon Costello. His mother survives in Decatur. He married Jodi V. Gerber March 31, 1978, in Bluffton. She survives in Craigville.

Daniel worked at Sterling Casting in Bluffton for 25 ½ years, and was a member of the union. He then worked at Red Gold and retired in 2018 after 14 years of service. He attended Nottingham Friends Church. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, and loved watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He will be remembered for his “good story telling”.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Joni Early (companion: Aaron Pogue) of Fort Wayne and Chelsae D. Ivins (companion: Blake Marquise) of Marion; two sons, Daniel R. Costello of Craigville and Shawn (Amber) Costello of Bluffton; nine grandchildren, Cierrah and Austin Walden, Reis Myers, Xander Myers, Korbyn Costello, Carter Costello, Mirabel Costello, Bentley Ivins and Kyrus Marquise; a great grandchild, Sawyer Walden; a brother, Tony (Tracy) Costello of Indiana; five sisters, Barb Costello and Jennifer Vaugh of Indiana, Rhonda (Tim) Dillman of Ossian, Felicia Williamson of Bluffton, and Sandra Osborne of Fairmount, Ind., along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. following the visitation. Burial will take place at the Oakland Cemetery, Craigville. Pastor Randy Thacker will officiate.

Memorials can be made to Fresenius Kidney Care of Wells County.

