Stephen Allen “Steve” Branstrator, 75, of rural Ossian, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 7, 1946, in Fort Wayne, to Robert H. Branstrator Sr. and Betty Hatfield Branstrator. Steve was a 1964 graduate of Elmhurst High School and went on to receive an associate’s degree in business from International Business College.

He courageously served his country as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War, later serving four years as Commander for VFW Post 1421 and one year as District Commander for the VFW’s 4th District. He worked at International Harvester for 19 years, at the State Development Center in maintenance for 21 years, and Menards for four years before he retired.

He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Thiele Road, and American Legion Post 111. Steve enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren, gardening, long walks with his wife, and tinkering in his barn.

He was married to his loving wife, Charlene Dettmer Branstrator, for more than 48 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Darla Howard and Matthew Branstrator; four grandchildren, Joseph (Robyn) Howard, Justin (Cassandra) Branstrator, Kyle Branstrator, and Caleb Howard; a great-granddaughter, Adrienne; a great-grandson, due in September of 2022; and six siblings, Robert Branstrator Jr., Beverly Dawson, Randy (Connie) Branstrator, Jeff (Ellen) Branstrator, Jill Austin, and Laurie Miller.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. Burial and military honors will take place at the St. Mark Lutheran Church Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephen’s memory may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church special projects or flower fund.

