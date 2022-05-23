Sandra S. “Sandy” Harmon, 67, of Warren, died at 3:33 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born Sept. 23, 1954, in Huntington, to Floyd B. Smith and Sue Simmons Smith. She married Myrl E. Harmon Jr. April 9, 1971, in the Warren Wesleyan Church. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are her father, Floyd B. Smith of Warren; a son, Mike (Dee Ann) Harmon of Roanoke; two daughters, Shannon (Roger) Hahn and Terri (Lorne) Shrock, both of Huntington; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters Judy (John) Williams of Warren and Machelle (Colin) Bullock of Huntington.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sue Simmons Smith, and and a sister, Traci Smith.

A graveside service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

The Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com