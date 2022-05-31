Rex Rathbun, 81, of Montpelier, died at 2:36 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home.

A lifetime resident of Blackford County, he was born July 20, 1940, to Clifford L. Rathbun and Jean Marie Eliker Rathbun. He married Beverly Sue Kerrigan June 22, 1965; his wife preceded him in death July 9, 2014.

Survivors include his children, Scott G. Fuggett of Gas City, Michael A. (Vicki) Rathbun of Montpelier, Kathleen D. (Kevin) Bonifield of Salamonia, and Michelle L. Perry of Portland; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rita Steinbrunner of Panama City, Fla., and Melva (Jerry) Wyatt of Hartford City.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Clifford L. Rathbun; his mother, Jean Marie Parker; a granddaughter; and a brother, Bob Rathbun.

Calling will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. There will be no funeral services.

