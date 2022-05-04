Michael A. Duncan, 70, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.

Mike was born April 24, 1952, in Bluffton, to George and Carol Langel Duncan. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Shirley Mae Pinkerton June 5, 1976, in Bluffton; his wife survives in Bluffton.

He was a 1970 graduate of Norwell High School and attended Indiana University Business College, graduating with an associate’s degree. Mike was a United States Air Force veteran, serving from 1972 to 1975.

He retired from Wabash Fiber Box-International Paper in 2017 after 39 years of service. Mike was also employed with Franklin Electric from 1976 to 1979.

He was a member of American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton and was also a member of First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Mike enjoyed photography, traveling, tinkering, and fixing anything that was broken, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Shirley; a son, Chris (Stacey) Duncan of Bluffton; two daughters, April (Mark) Graves of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Julia (Dustin) Hiatt of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Jacob, Hailey, and Hannah Duncan; three brothers, Doug Duncan of Churubusco, Ind., Thomas Duncan of Fort Wayne, and Ronald (Shari) Duncan of Bluffton; and a sister, Elizabeth “Liz” (Ron) Martin of Adams Lake, Ind.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law. Kaylene Duncan and Lisa Duncan.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. There will be additional calling one hour prior to the service on Friday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, at the funeral home. Pastor Les Cantrell will officiate. Burial will follow at the Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton, with military graveside rites conducted by the United States Air Force honor guard in conjunction with American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Memorials can be made to American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

