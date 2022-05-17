Lynne Ann Crawford, 54, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Lynne Crawford

She was born April 18, 1968, in Connersville, Ind., to Steven Crawford and Sodonna Tuttle. Both parents preceded her in death.

She is survived by her three children, Gemarcus (Andrea) Crawford of Arlington, Texas, Shaletta (Robert) Russell of Bluffton, and Nathaniel Crawford of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; and eight siblings

She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Amere Crawford.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the services.

The Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society in Fort Wayne is charge of arrangements