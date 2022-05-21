Letitia “Tish” L. Grandlienard, 95 of rural Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, May 19, 2022, at her home on the family farm.

Tish was born Sept. 13, 1926, in Bluffton, to Charles and Edith High Wilhelm. She graduated in 1944 from Rockcreek Center High School. Tish graduated from IPFW in Fort Wayne in 1990 with a bachelor of science degree in art. Tish worked alongside her husband Fred on the family grain and dairy farm and raised her four children. She was a talented artist and when the family was done milking cows, Tish turned the old milk house into her art studio.

She was a longtime member of the Living Water United Methodist Church.

Tish and Frederick D. “Fred” Grandlienard were married in 1946 in Bluffton and shared 64 years together before he preceded her in death in 2010.

Survivors include two sons, Bruce Grandlienard of Bluffton and Gary (Ana Maria) Grandlienard of West Lafayette; a son-in-law, Gerry W. Towne of Markle; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Grandlienard of Texas; a sister, Mary Neff of Angola; and a stepsister, Anna Bell Pritchard of Auburn. She was a loving “Grandma Tish” to seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, with her 15th great-grandchild on the way soon.

Tish is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; a son, Randy Grandlienard; a daughter, Janelda Romine Towne; and a sister, Bonnie Wilhelm.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the services at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials can be made to the Wells County Creative Arts Council and directed to the funeral home.

Tish’s funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com