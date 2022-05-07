Lester R. “Les” Gerber, 86, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 5, 2022, at the Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. His death followed a short illness.

Les was born May 4, 1936, in Bluffton, to Elmer and Emma Sinn Gerber. His parents preceded him in death. He married Rosemary Hartzler June 15, 1958, in Rittman, Ohio. His wife survives in Bluffton.

Les graduated from Adams Central High School. He was the founder and operator of the Les Gerber Insurance Agency in Bluffton and was a licensed insurance agent for 54 years. Les was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He enjoyed walking and putting together puzzles and word searches and volunteering with the delivery of meals at Christian Care Retirement Center.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: a son, Perry (Stephanie) Gerber of Craigville, and three daughters, Peggy (Derryl) Aschliman of Decatur, Jennifer (Jim) Fiechter of Berne, and Lynn (Brad) Fiechter of Bluffton. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald (Mary) Gerber of Decatur, Earl (Pat) Gerber of Bluffton, and Dale (Carol) Gerber of Ossian; and three sisters, Carolyn Roberts of Bluffton, Pauline (Larry) Gerber of Fort Wayne, and Lois (Harry T.) Gerber of Bluffton.

In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Stacy Fiechter and Byron Aschliman; one great-grandchild, Corrie Anne Drayer; a sister, Kathy Clough; and three brothers, Carroll, Paul and Elmer Gerber Jr.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Apostolic Christian Church East in Bluffton. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, and on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the church. Lynn Fiechter and Mark Gerber will officiate. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to be directed to Christian Care Retirement Community or to Harvest Call.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com