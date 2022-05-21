LeRoy D. “Tony” Worthington, 84, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday afternoon, May 19, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born on March 19, 1938, in Huntington to Laurence and Fairy (Covey) Worthington. LeRoy attended Huntington Community Schools and worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 33.5 years, retiring in 1999. LeRoy was a talented carpenter and loved watching HGTV in his retirement. Leroy loved spending time outdoors. For more than 20 years, he wintered in Lakeland, Fla., where he kept busy mowing lawns and helping his neighbors. He attended the Liberty Center United Methodist Church.

On July 31, 1998, LeRoy and Jill A. (Brower) were married in Townsend, Tenn.

Survivors include his wife, Jill of Bluffton; along with three daughters, Bonnie (Steve) Hines of Huntington, Julia (Steve) Prible and Tonya (James) Ragg, both of Bluffton; and two stepsons, Jeff (Carol) Hildebrant of Poneto and Travis (Stephanie) Shane of Berne. He was lovingly known as “Grandpa Tony” to 22 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Jed Brower of Monticello, and a daughter-in-law, Candi Worthington.

LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Scott and Larry Worthington; a daughter, Tina Foster; a stepdaughter, Sanja Shane; a sister, Donna May Buzzard; a brother, Johnny Worthington; and a brother-in-law, Jay Brower.

Per LeRoy’s request, a private family service will be held at the Liberty Center United Methodist Church with Pastor Diane Samuels and his grandson, Pastor Solomon Robles officiating. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery in rural Poneto.

Memorials may be made in LeRoy’s memory to the Liberty Center United Methodist Church or Stillwater Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com