Justine J. Gerber, 91, of Bluffton, went to be with the Lord she served on Thursday evening, Apr. 28, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Justine was born in Craigville May 28, 1930, to Joel and Lucinda (Baumgartner) Fiechter. She married Donald G. Gerber in Bluffton on Dec. 4, 1949. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2008.

Justine attended Lancaster Central High School and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She was a homemaker and house cleaner for many years. She enjoyed reading books to her grandchildren, and also enjoyed baking countless cookies for not only her family, but for friends and neighbors as well. She will be remembered as a kind and generous woman who loved her family above all else.

Survivors include a son, Doug (Ruby) Gerber of Bluffton; two daughters, Jean (Terry) Neuenschwander and Kris (Susan Kiefer) Gerber, both of Bluffton; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Wayne (Dorothy) Fiechter of Bluffton.

In addition to her husband and parents, Justine was preceded in death by four brothers, Melvin, Homer, Alvin, and infant Raymond Fiechter; and three sisters, Gladys Maller, Devona Gerber, and Ellen Stoller.

Visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Joe Gerber and Ron Kipfer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

