Gloria J. Collins, 72, of Springfield, Ohio, lost her battle with multiple sclerosis Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 18, 1950, in Huntington, to Glen Thompson and Miriam Stevens Thompson.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jerrold B. “Jerry” Collins; three children, Shari (Scott) Spahr of Markle, Amy (Tony) Eckert, and Joseph (Jennie) Collins; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sandy Eichhorn and Debbie (Robin) Spears.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, following visitation, at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Mt. Etna Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.myersfuneralhomes.com