Geraldine S. Ladig, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Geraldine was born in Bluffton Aug. 29, 1940, to George L. and Lavina (Weikel) Springer; both parents preceded her in death. She married Dennis W. Ladig Sr. in New Haven on June 14, 1956; he preceded her in death on July 21, 2016.

She attended Bluffton High School. Geraldine worked for Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 25 years, retiring in 2003. She was a lifelong member of Park United Brethern Church in Bluffton. She enjoyed quilting, serving as a den mother for the Cub Scouts for many years, attending to her flower and rock garden, and babysitting for her grandchildren. She was known by her grandchildren as “Grandma Honey.”

Geraldine is survived by 10 children, Johanna Beahrs of Ossian, Jada Ladig of Bluffton and Jennifer (Paul) Spaulding of North Vernon, Daniel (Kellie) Ladig of Santaquin, Utah, David (Kim) Ladig of Roanoke, Dennis (Kim) Ladig Jr. of Angola, Darren Ladig of New Haven, Desmond (Nancy) Ladig of Ossian, Joel Ladig of Bluffton and Josh Ladig of Decatur; 23 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren, and her faithful canine Lucy.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny, Charles and Lamoine Springer; a sister, Marjorie Springer; and a grandson, Wayne Spaulding.

Visitation will be Friday, May 20, from 2 to 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Pastor Tony Robles will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

