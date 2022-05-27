George C. Johnson, 78, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022, at his daughter’s residence in Fishers.

George was born July 4, 1943, in Fort Wayne, to Robert C. and Laurabelle M. (Woods) Johnson. He married Connie J. Davis in Bluffton Nov. 29, 1975. She preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2017.

A 1961 graduate of Ossian High School, George served in the United States Army from June to December of 1961. George later studied at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne and retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton after 36 years of service.

George’s hobbies included going to garage sales with his wife Connie, and operating Ham radios. He also enjoyed being outdoors and loved bluegrass gospel and rock music. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Bruce C. Johnson (Kelli Macdonald) of Mount Vernon, Wash.; three daughters, Judy (Darrin) Runkel of Craigville, Dawn (Kamran) Hafeez of Fishers, and Bobbie (Richard) Tessmer of Bluffton; along with ten grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, George was preceded in death by a daughter, Janette Newman; and a sister, Elizabeth Double.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. The funeral service can be viewed via Facebook Live, in which a link will be posted at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the top of George’s online obituary at www.goodwincaleharnish.com. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, directly in care of the funeral home.

