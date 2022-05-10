Gary L. Fausz, 71, of Markle passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gary Fausz

He was a graduate of Norwell High School and Clarke City Tech Institute in Springfield, Ohio. He was a family man who was willing to lend a helping hand at any time.

Gary was also the proud owner and operator of G & R Sales and Service for more than 40 years. He took pride in his business and worked to take care of the local community through his lawn mower repair shop.

Outside of business hours he was an active member of Markle United Methodist Church and participated in the church’s bowling league. He enjoyed hobbies such as tractor pulls, traveling for local fish fries, going to various IU basketball games with his son-in-law, fishing, and anything involving his grandchildren Harper and Brooks.

Gary was born Oct. 5, 1950, in Huntington, to William D. and Clara M. Douglass Fausz.

He was united in marriage to Roma Moss on Aug. 1, 1976, in Galveston, Ind. His wife survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Amy (Nathan) France of Roanoke; a sister, Sherry (Dale) Jones of Palmetto, Fla.; a brother, Terry (Pam) Fausz of Huntington; two grandchildren, Harper France and Brooks France of Roanoke; an aunt, Marilyn Douglass of Markle; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13, at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel.

Interment will take place at Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville.

Memorial donations can be made out to the American Cancer Society in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

