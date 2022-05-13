Floyd L. Gaskill, 83, of Montpelier, died at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Envive Healthcare in Hartford City.

He was born Nov. 22, 1938, in Bluffton, to John F. Gaskill and Inez Jane Ramseyer Gaskill. His parents preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by eight brothers, Everett M. Gaskill, James Gaskill, Harrold Gaskill, Harry Gaskill, Charles Gaskill, Elmer Gaskill, John Gaskill, and Joseph Paul Gaskill; four sisters, Mary Holloway, Dorothy Steen, Ruth Shinkle, and Opal Fuller; and four step-siblings.

Calling will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

