Wg Dorine R. Zuercher, 96, of Berne, died at 1:20 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at her apartment in Swiss Village.

Dorine was born June 5, 1925, in Bluffton, to Frank Clifton Howard and Pearl Trenary Howard. Dorine married Clifton D. Zuercher March 4, 1950, in Bluffton; her husband died Feb. 28, 2016.

Survivors include her daughters Cynthia Pyle (Dave) Hirschy of Berne, Dot Martin of Fort Wayne, and Melinda Coy of Fort Wayne, and five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson. She was the last survivor among her siblings, which included Lloyd Sowards, Marjorie Mitchell, Katherine Schwartz, Bonnie Rich, and John “Jack” Howard.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at the Berne Church of the Nazarene, with additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.