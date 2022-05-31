Degan Tyler Davidson, 16, of Markle, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2022, in Bluffton.

Degan just completed his sophomore year at Norwell High School. Degan loved the sport of motocross and has been riding dirtbikes most of his life starting at the age of 2. Degan was loved by so many and his sense of humor and smile could lite up a room anywhere he went. Degan had such a kind heart and was always there to help when someone was in need.

He is survived by his father, Chad Davidson; his mother, Katherine Davidson; his brothers, Seth, Mason, and a twin brother Kaden Davidson; and his grandparents, Larry Davidson, Michael and Brenda Forth, and Steve and Lynne Wilson.

Degan is preceded in death by a grandmother, Renee Wilson.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Norwell High School. Those attending are asked to enter Door 1. A “revving of the bikes” event will immediately follow. (All dirtbikes are welcome.)

A private family service will take place on Friday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at the Horeb Cemetery.

Degan’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home for Degan’s memorial fund.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences to Degan’s family at www.thomarich.com