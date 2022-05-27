Cassandra “Cass” Cort Moreland, 51, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2022.

Cass was born on Dec. 2, 1970, to her parents, the Rev. Barry and Kay (Johnson) Hunteman in Springfield, Ohio.

In 1989, she graduated from Gulf High School in New Port Richey with honors. Cass also attained two associates degrees; one from the University of Central Florida in 2001, and the other in 2003 from Hillsborough Community College in Plant City, Fla., in American Sign Language. She was the only person at the time to have the highest State Quality Assurance Level 3 given prior to graduating.

She went on to receive National Certification as an American Sign Language interpreter. Cass was an interpreter for college level deaf students at FSU-Tallahassee. She had an amazing sense of humor and ability to lead. She was a very loving mother, sister, aunt, friend, and a beautiful daughter.

Cass loved music, art, reading, shopping, jewelry, Mexican and Hibachi food, and her family. “We will miss her dearly!”

Cass is survived by her daughter, Beverly Shae Cort of Tallahassee, Fla.; parents, the Rev. Barry and Kay Hunteman of The Villages, Fla.; sister, Kjersta (Michael) Hunteman of Leesburg, Fla.; nephew, Deklan Michael Hunteman of Leesburg, Fla.; aunts and uncles, Linda (Mark) Pillar of Columbus, Ind., Jane (Tim) Kunkel of Bluffton, Christine (Dan) Hunt of Craigville, Karen (Tim) Krinn of Uniondale, Mary (Mike) Blair of Bluffton, Lisa (Jerry) Kumfer of Markle, Sondra Hitchcock of Princeton, Ind.; and a multitude of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her aunt, Vickie Hunteman.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, Fla. 32162 (the corner of 466 and Morse Blvd.).

Live streaming of the service can be viewed at hope4all.church/live.

Memorial donations may be given to the Hope Lutheran Endowment Legacy Fund.