Virgil J. Burns, 94, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Virgil was born in Roberts County, South Dakota, on Oct. 23, 1927, to Edmund and Susie (Mussetter) Burns. He married Rosalie June Wilson in Decatur on Dec. 31, 1959. She preceded him in death on Jan. 6, 2022.

Virgil graduated from Liberty Center High School and served in the United States Navy during WWII from 1945 until 1947. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 25 years of service and later worked at Avis Car Rental delivering cars for another 15 years. He was a member of the American Legion for more than 70 years.

In his free time, Virgil enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. He and June also enjoyed going to casinos, along with square and polka dancing. Above all else, he enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include four sons, Robert (Penney) Burns of Bluffton, Jon (Robin) Burns of Van Wert, Ohio, Randy (Kathy) Burns of Bluffton, and Jeff (Jennifer) Burns of Uniondale; a brother, Edmund (Cheryl) Burns of South Carolina; along with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Virgil was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Burns; and two brothers, Ron and Merlin Burns.

Visitation will be Monday, May 2, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Fr. David Violi will officiate. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian, with military graveside rites conducted by the United States Navy honor guard in conjunction with the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

