Richard “Dick” Yergler, 94, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 10, 2022, at his home.

Richard Yergler

Dick was born April 20, 1927, in Gridley, Ill., to John E. and Ella Isch Yergler. He married Lillian Ringger Feb. 5, 1950, in Bluffton she survives.

A graduate of Lancaster Central High School, Richard served in the United States Army in San Antonio, Texas, during the Korean War. He was a salesman for many years, working for Combined Insurance, Incel, and he retired from Aqua Blast in Decatur at the age of 88. He always enjoyed his work and connecting with people. He was a very personable and friendly man.

Dick was always loving and an encourager to his family and friends, and he loved his Lord, his wife, and his family very much. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him much joy. He was a very generous man. Years ago he enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends.

Dick was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, where over the years he served as a Sunday school teacher, superintendent of the Sunday school, and church treasurer. He began to serve his Lord at the age of 16.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian; his son, Rick (Joyce) Yergler of Bluffton; his daughter, Jan (Jim) Schwartz of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Nathan Yergler (Bryce Kumagai) of Alameda, Calif., Amber (Ben) Merchant of Fort Wayne, Amy (Brent) Boles of Fishers, Rachel (Nathan) Mueller who are serving as missionaries in Papua New Guinea, and Jill (Aaron) McCormick of Roanoke. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren, Avery, Atticus, and Atlas Merchant, Mya and Mina Boles, Kaine, Halle, Layla, and Daisy Mueller, and Ivy, Israel, Abel, August, and Indigo McCormick; along with his dear brother, Claire Yergler of Bluffton.

Aside from his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Yergler and Truman Yergler.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 14, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Apr. 15, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. John Reinhard and Mark Gerber will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to help support Nathan and Rachel Mueller, payable to the Apostolic Christian Church (Country) Cha