Nancy K. Hill, 71, of Berne, passed away on April 27, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on June 8, 1950, in Portland, to Arnold Hayden and Grace (Borum) Hayden. Nancy was united in marriage to David N. Hill on July 26, 1969, in Bryant.

Nancy graduated from Bryant High School in 1968. She was employed as a secretary at EP Graphics for 20 years. Following her employment at EP Graphics, Nancy retired from Moser Motors in Berne in 2016.

She attended the Apostolic Christian Country Church in Bluffton.

Besides spending time with her family, Nancy found great satisfaction in gardening. She enjoyed canning the harvest from her garden to use throughout the year.

Nancy was survived by her husband, David N. Hill of Berne; sons, Charlie (Joanna “Jo”) Hill of Berne and Doug (Laura) Hill of Berne; brothers, Pete (Shirley) Hayden of Portland, Les (Stella) Hayden of Saratoga, Ind., and Tom (Quanda) Hayden of Bryant; sister, Patty Noble (friend Gary Hatzell) of Redkey; sisters-in-law, June Thompson of Monroe and Elaine Crankshaw of Searcy, Ark., and Patsy (Tom) Ray of Cookeville, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Gary (Ronda) Hill of Grantsville, Utah; two grandchildren, Adam Swygart and Aaron “AJ” (Deserae) Swygart; two great-grandchildren, Capri and Ridge Swygart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bob (Pat) Hayden; brother-in-law, Dan Thompson; and sister-in-law, Goldie Williams.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Apostolic Christian Country Church, 1970S-800E, Bluffton, with Ron Kipfer and Lynn Fiechter officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Bryant, Indiana. Family and friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, Berne, with one hour prior to the service at the church.

Preferred memorials can be made to the Apostolic Christian Country Church, Stillwater Hospice, or ACCF- Cancer.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, Berne.