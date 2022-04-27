Marsha L. Thomas, 93, of Markle, passed away April 24, 2022, at Markle Health and Rehab in Markle.

Marsha was a 1947 graduate of West Rock Creek High School. She had attended International Business College and was a member of Psi Iota Xi Alpha Nu sorority.

Marsha and Bill were grain and dairy farmers in the Markle area all of their married lives. They enjoyed traveling together, delivering to feed centers all over the Midwest.

Marsha was a lifetime member of the Markle United Methodist Church where she was the longest living member of the church.

She met Bill when she was working at the grain elevator in Markle. She worked at Guardian Photo Lab, Fort Wayne International Airport at the flight insurance desk, and at Culligan Water as office manager in Bluffton.

Marsha was a member of the Markle Historical Society and she helped to start the Wabash Valley Grange and held an office in the Indiana State Grange. She worked for many years on election boards.

Marsha enjoyed gardening, raising exotic flowers. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marsha was born March 24, 1929 in Bluffton, to Paul Brickley and Grace Eichorn Brickley. She was united in marriage to William M. “Bill” Thomas Nov. 24, 1949, in Markle. Bill preceded her in death Oct. 30, 2015.

Survivors include a daughter, Phylian (Ralph) Keefer of Markle; two sons, Dennis Thomas and Steve (Christine) Thomas, both of Markle; five grandchildren, Jami McNiece, Brooke Thomas, Derek Thomas, Peter Buccilli, and Paula Wood; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Jodi Schmits; and a brother, Robert W. Brickley.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, following visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at the Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorial donations can be made to the Markle United Methodist Church or the Markle Fish & Game Club Park (where she swam in the gravel pit before it was a pool), both in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

