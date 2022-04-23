Marilyn Phyllis Meyer, 87, of rural Ossian, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022.

She was born March 2, 1935 in Decatur, Ind., to Charles and Flora Gallmeier Thieme.

She mainly worked at home caring for her family as well as helping on the farm. As a member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ossian Marilyn was active in LWML and making blankets. She also enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family brought her great joy.

Surviving family members include her children, Joyce (Denis) Glisson, Mike (Emilie) Meyer, and Vicki Miller; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Leona Meyer; three sisters-in-law, Marilyn L. Meyer, Ella Thieme, and Elaine Theime; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; by her husband of 38 years, Marvin L. Meyer, whom she married on Aug. 23, 1953; a son-in-law, Jim Miller; and two sisters and two brothers.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Worship Anew or the church.

Condolences may be written online at the www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com website.