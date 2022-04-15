Margaret J. “Toots” Lee, 84 of Warren, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born in Grant County on Dec. 1, 1937, to Ora and Mabel (Herring) Moriarity.

She married Orville E. Lee. He preceded her in death in 1994.

Margaret attended Jackson Township High School and attended Hillcrest Nazarene Church as well as Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe, both in Warren. She worked for the United Methodist Memorial Home (Heritage Pointe) of Warren for 38 years in the laundry department.

Margaret was a great embroiderer and was known for her cross stitch skills. She made the best noodles and enjoyed tending to her flowers.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Mary Rittenhouse, and brothers, Russell, Harlen, and Kenny Moriarity.

Loving survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Tom) McElhaney of Poneto; grandchildren, Brady (Gwen) McElhaney of Keystone, Cory (April) McElhaney of Poneto, and Molly McElhaney of Carmel; great-grandchildren, Joseph McElhaney, Eve Margaret McElhaney, and Gabe McElhaney; sister Peg (Jim) Perry of Warren; and brother, Howard Moriarity of Bluffton.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, on Tuesday, April 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, April 20, from 9 to 10 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jody Mounsey officiating. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery on Ind. 3 south of Ind. 218 in Jackson Township rural Wells County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Pointe Activities Department, Attn. Kelly Jones, 801 Huntington Ave. Warren, IN 46792.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.glancyfuneralhomes.com