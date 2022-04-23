Jean J. Marshall, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at the Christian Care Retirement Community.

Jean was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Wells County, to Frederick A. and Florence E. Crowl Graden.

Jean was a 1947 graduate of Bluffton High School and attended Ball State University. On Nov. 27, 1949, in Bluffton, Jean and Richard D. Marshall were married. He preceded her in death July 15, 2014.

Jean and her husband Richard managed many Bluffton-area rental properties. She was also a switchboard operator at Franklin Electric for several years. She served as a deacon and was very active in the First Presbyterian Church where she has been a member for more than 55 years. She was a member of the Tri Kappa Sorority. Jean was a devoted I.U. fan. She also enjoyed interior design. Jean loved being around the water and swimming. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and going to Bummies. But most importantly, Jean loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Kay L. (Rod) Stine of Huntington; five granddaughters, Stefanie (Charlie) Crawford of Huntington, Nikki Keller (T.J.) Winget of Fort Wayne, Sarah Stine of Huntington, Kiersten (Avery) Logan of Grabill, and Tessa Blevins of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard D. Marshall; and a son, Patrick W. Marshall.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Lyle Ewing officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m. until the service time Tuesday, also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com