Jason Matthew Curry, 49 of Butler, died Dec. 30, 2021 at his residence of congestive heart failure. Jason was born Nov. 26, 1972 in Bluffton, where he spent most of his life before moving with his parents to Coldwater, Mich.

He graduated from Coldwater High School in 1992. Jason was employed for 16 years at SDI in Columbia City. In his early years he was an avid skateboarder, also enjoying camping, boating, woodworking. Jason was always listening to music and attended many concerts.

Jason is survived by his parents William “Bill” and Coleen (Roughia) Curry of Fort Wayne; his sister Glenda (Shane) Curry Garvey of Huntertown; his brother Roger (Debbie) of Fort Wayne; his step-daughter, Morgan Smith of Corunna, Mich.; his nieces whom he loved dearly, Gabbrielle (Ryan) Reeb Fipp, and Gracyn Reeb; and his so loved English Bulldog Elton. Jason was proceeded in death by his wife Angela (Sherman) Curry in 2010, and his infant sister Lyla Lynette Curry in 1966.

A celebration of Jason’s life will be held Saturday May 21, 2022 at 1p.m. with family receiving guests at the church from 11:30 a.m. to time of the Celebration Service at the Covenant United Methodist Church located at 10001 Coldwater Road Fort Wayne, with Pastor Chris Nunley officiating. A private burial take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian at a later date.

The family was cared for by Divine Mercy Funeral Home Fort Wayne. www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.