Gelene Brickley, 89, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, April 9, 2022, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Gelene Brickley

Gelene was born in Adams County on Aug. 24, 1932, to Elias and Augusta McDonald. She married Dean Brickley in Bluffton on July 24, 1948. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2015.

Gelene worked at Caylor Nickel Clinic in Bluffton as a phlebotomist until retiring after 47 years of service. She was a member of Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda (James) Gerber of Brooksville, Fla., Jeanne Fate of Uniondale, and Cheryl Bunn (Dick Witte) of Ossian; a son-in-law, Curt Brames of Grabill, along with 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Dean McDonald of Bloomington, Ind.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gelene was preceded in death by two daughters, Emy Brames and infant Jacklyn Brickley; a son, Glenn Brickley; a great-grandson, Austin Harrison; a son-in-law, Paul Fate; along with several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, from 10 a.m. until noon, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at noon. Enos Gore will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial donations may be made to Eleos Hospice Care of Fort Wayne.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com