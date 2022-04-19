Floy Louise Cowens, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 17, 2022, at Ossian Health Care.

Floy Cowens

Floy was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Bluffton, to Scott “Mick” and Mary M. Shady Biddle. Floy was a 1949 graduate of Bluffton High School.

On Dec. 17, 1949, in Bluffton, Floy married John O. Cowens.

Survivors include a daughter, Deborah J. Landrum of Warren; a son, John W. (Peg) Cowens of Eugene, Ore.; and 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Joe LaMar of Bluffton, and a sister-in-law, Sharon Cowens of Bluffton.

Floy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John O. Cowens; a daughter, Anna Melinda Gerber; a son-in-law, Bob Landrum; two sisters, Rosie Mills and Marge LaMar; and a brother-in-law, Charlie Cowens.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Mick Gerber officiating. Burial will follow in the Six Mile Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, and for one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Eleos Hospice Care.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send online condolences to the family through the funeral home’s website, www.thomarich.com