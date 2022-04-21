Eunice F. West, 76 of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, April 18, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Dec. 29, 1945, in Happy, Ky., to Fred Burns Sr. and Polly Combs Burns.

Eunice worked at Corning Glass Works and at several local nursing homes including West Haven, Swiss Village and Meadowvale Health and Rehab Center. She also worked for many years as a home health care aide. She retired from Bluffton Rubber Company.

Eunice married Raymond West Jr. July 14, 1976, in Bluffton. He preceded her in death Jan. 4, 2012. On November 21, 2015, she married Donald Lee West and he preceded her in death Sept. 26, 2021.

Eunice is survived by her loving children, Robert Barton and Terry Barton, both of Bluffton, Melissa “Lisa” (Bill) Grogg of South Whitley, and Jason Barton of Anderson; her stepchildren, Tammy King and Angela West-Waldron, both of Bluffton, Stacey West of Warren, and Kelly (David Jr.) Gardner of Bluffton; and 23 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings, Adrian (Doris) Burns of Bluffton, Denver (Tammy) Burns of Georgia, Danny (Lisa) Burns of Florida, Mary (Roger) Rough of Geneva, and Joyce Morgan, Christine Eisenhut and Cora Meadows, all of Bluffton.

Eunice is preceded in death by her husbands and her siblings, Fred “Sonny” Burns Jr., Phillip Burns, Margaret Bailey, Paula McCollum, Carol Hurt, and Charlene Gobernatz.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Brother Bobby Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to the family.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com