A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, for Dick A. DeArmond, 89, of Bluffton, who died Jan. 24, 2022.

The service will be held at Sonlight Church south of Bluffton on Ind. 1. Guests are invited to join the family for the service.

A full obituary appeared in the Jan. 26, 2022, edition of The News-Banner.