Bonnie Joy Flueckiger, 82, of Berne, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, March 27, 2022, at Swiss Village in Berne.

She was born Dec. 18, 1939, in Berne, the daughter of Herman Cook and Luetta (Sprunger) Cook. Bonnie was united in marriage to Rev. Jerry Flueckiger on Aug. 27, 1960, at First Mennonite Church in Berne. Jerry and Bonnie celebrated 59 years together before Jerry passed away on Oct. 6, 2019.

Bonnie was a member of First Mennonite Church in Berne and served on the Visitation Team, Library Board, taught elementary Sunday School and Bible School, sang in the Chancel Choir, and was a part of the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Bonnie also served on the I.C.E. Board at Adams Central for six years and served on the AGAPE Respite Care Board for eight years.

Growing up in Berne, Bonnie graduated from Berne – French High School in May of 1957. Following graduation, Bonnie went on to Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in August 1960. Bonnie lived a life of always placing others’ needs before her own and this was very evident during her nursing career. She was a registered nurse in Sheboygan, Wis., and Minneapolis, Minn. Before moving back to the area and was employed for Swiss Village for 14 years, Caylor Nickel in Bluffton for seven years, and Adams Memorial Hospital for 10 years. Bonnie also gave generously of her time volunteering at Swiss Heritage Village and Adams Memorial Hospital. She also served as pastor’s wife and assisted Jerry as he pastored churches in Indiana and Ohio.

Bonnie enjoyed staying busy, being involved in many different aspects of serving her Lord and Savior and others. She had a love for her family and relished the time spent at their activities or simply just spending quality time with them. Bonnie was talented in crocheting and enjoyed reading. Jerry and Bonnie were both very active and enjoyed the exercise facilities available at Swiss Village. Additionally, Bonnie gave generously of her time volunteering at Swiss Village and also sang with the Swiss Village Singers.

Survivors include her son, Mark (Kim) Flueckiger of Huntington; son, Dave (Debbie) Flueckiger of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Erica Kirchner, Kelcey Zaugg, Joy Miller, Calvin Flueckiger, Tyler Flueckiger, Taylor Flueckiger; and 10 great-grandchildren, Kaidon Flueckiger, Braxten Kirchner, Bohden Kirchner, Logan Kirchner, Degan Kirchner, Kacyn Zaugg, Kreighten Zaugg, Kashden Zaugg, Kixley Zaugg and Knox Thieme.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Maag; and two siblings, Janet and Jon Cook in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the First Mennonite Church in Berne with Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Interment will follow in the M.R.E. Cemetery, Berne.

Friends and family were received Friday, April 1, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and will be received one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials can be made to the Swiss Village Samaritan Fund and First Mennonite Assistance Fund.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, Berne.