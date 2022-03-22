Michael G. “Mike” Anstett, 68, of Ossian, passed away on March 18, 2022, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Ind.

Michael Anstett

Mike was a 1971 graduate of Huntington North High School. He had worked as a truck driver for many years. Mike worked as a warehouse manager for Ferguson in Fort Wayne for several years, retiring in 2008.

He was a member of Star Touring and Riding for 12 years, serving as president and vice president for several years. Mike enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved to travel. He always had a project he was working on.

Mike was born June 4, 1953 in Fort Wayne, to Alvin and Frances Estes Anstett. His parents preceded him in death.

He married Jeanette “Jay” Donald Sept. 22, 1979, in Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife Jeanette “Jay” Anstett of Ossian; a son, Aaron M. Anstett of Bluffton; a brother, Glenn (Pam) Anstett of Uniondale; and a sister, Nancy (Bob) Caley of Peyton, Colo.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Anstett.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St., Markle. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to the Bluffton/Wells County Animal Shelter in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770

