Joyce Louise Grandlienard, 95, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

She was the daughter of Alfred and Marie (Brickley) Girod, born Aug. 29, 1926.

She had four siblings, Hallie Pace (deceased), Jean Kober (identical twin), Ina May Dormire (deceased), and Donald Girod (deceased).

Joyce married Brooks Grandienard in September of 1948. They shared 58 years of marriage until Brooks’ death in May of 2006.

Joyce lived her entire life in Bluffton and graduated from Rockcreek High School. She enlisted in the Army Corps of Nurses and earned her RN degree from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated as valedictorian.

While raising her five children, she practiced private duty nursing and helped Brooks farm. In 1969, she began working full time at Wells Community Hospital. She worked the 11 to 7 shift in the Coronary Care Unit and served as the night supervisor.

Following retirement in December of 1991, she volunteered at the Panos Free Clinic.

Joyce enjoyed music, gardening, quilting, and cross-stitch. She was a member of the Wells County Extension Homemakers.

Joyce was also an active member of Old Salem United Methodist Church from 1948 until 2007 where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for grades 1-3 for many years. In 2007, she transferred her membership to the United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

She is survived by her five children, Beth (Kent) Decker, Hudson, Wisconsin, Amy (Scott) Jones, Phoenix, Ariz., Meg Edwards, Noblesville, Mark (Shari) Grandlienard, Bluffton, Jo (William) Joy, Chicago, Ill., 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, she was also a compassionate nurse, great mentor, woman of faith and a humanitarian.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. and the Celebration of Life beginning immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home located at 308 W. Washington St., is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Library in Bluffton.

