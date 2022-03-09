James F. Waldron, 80, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence in Bluffton.

He was born in Huntington Jan. 18, 1942, to Elba E. and Louise R. (First) Waldron; both parents preceded him in death.

He married Victoria E. (Norton) in Bluffton Sept. 1, 1973; she survives in Bluffton.

Survivors also include one daughter, Lila (Russell) Kaser of Coshocton, Ohio; two sons, Jeff (Barbara) Brinneman of Muncie and David A. Waldron of Jacksonburg, W.V.; four grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Vaught and Ardella Moriarity, both of Huntington; and two brothers, Robert P. Waldron of Huntington and Harold E. Waldron of Carlisle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Diana Skidmore; and three brothers, Marvin M. Monet, Elba E. Waldron Jr. and David E. Waldron.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastors Arley Higginbotham and Don Rentschler will officiate. Burial will take place at the Stahl Cemetery, Wells County.

