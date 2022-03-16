Geraldine K. Niblick, 68, died Monday afternoon, March 14, 2022, at her residence in Bluffton.

Geraldine was born in Bluffton Oct. 29, 1953, to Robert and Dorothy D. Donald Bricker. She married Richard “Dick” Niblick in Bluffton on March 25, 1978. Her husband preceded her in death April 19, 2021.

Survivors include seven siblings, Richard (Linda) Bricker, Carol (Larry) Studabaker, Judith Grimm, Linda (Buck) Shane, Philip “Pete” Bricker, Jean (Ron) Bowman and Betty (John) Kizer all of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and spouse, Geraldine was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeff and Robert “Don” Bricker.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. Ind. 124 in Bluffton. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

